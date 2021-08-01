(WFSB) – In this weekend’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21, we're featuring Homes for the Brave.
It's an organization that helps homeless veterans with housing assistance, job training and life skills coaching.
CT ’21 host Eric Parker serves on the board.
A big event is coming up to help them raise money to continue to do their life-changing work.
CEO and Executive Director of Homes for the Brave Vince Santilli joined CT ’21 on Sunday morning.
