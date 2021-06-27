Mayor Luke Bronin spoke about vaccines, education initiatives to help students excel during the summer, and violence in the city.

(WFSB) - Hartford continues to work to get vaccines to its residents.

Mayor Luke Bronin spoke about that and education initiatives to help students excel during the summer.

He also discussed how he's dealing with an increase in shootings.

