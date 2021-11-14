At last check, the average price for a gallon of gas in Connecticut was $3.54.

Last year at this time, the price was $2.13.

That's quite a jump.

So, who or what is to blame for the increase, and will we see those prices come down any time soon?

Offering some insight this weekend on CT ’21, is Michael J. Fox, the executive director of the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers Association.

