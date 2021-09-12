(WFSB) -- The car break-ins by teenagers continue across the state.
This past week, five teens were caught scattering from a stolen car when confronted by police in East Lyme.
Police do now have the ability to gain access to a juvenile's previous arrest records, thanks to a procedural change.
But is that change in play? And if so, is it helping?
Cheshire Police Chief Neil Dryfe joins CT ’21 this weekend.
