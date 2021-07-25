(WFSB) - It's a challenge to keep Connecticut's young professionals in the state.
Gov. Ned Lamont hopes to make inroads with a new social media campaign called "CT for Me."
Christine Castonguay, the brand director for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, spoke about it.
She said mission is to highlight the 20 and 30-somethings who are building their work and home lives in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.