(WFSB) -- The legislative session wrapped up last week, but a special session is about to get underway in a few days.
There were a few fireworks in the final days of the session, including no vote being taken on the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter and Republican State Senator Kevin Kelly join CT ’21 this weekend to talk about what was accomplished in the session that started back on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.