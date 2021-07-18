(WFSB) – When it comes to the uptick in car break-ins and thefts, police officers are frustrated, citizens are scared, and neighborhoods are forming watch groups.
How did we get here, what can be done, and what will be done to combat these car break-ins that in some cases have escalated into very dangerous situations?
Republican State Rep. Craig Fishbein, of the 90th district, and State Senator Gary Winfield of the 10th Senate district, join CT ’21 this weekend to answer those questions.
