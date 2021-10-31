(WFSB) -- Hundreds of thousands of dollars meant to help the people of West Haven were instead used to feed one local legislator's gambling addiction.
That's the accusation against the now former state legislator and West Haven city employee Michael DiMassa, who was arrested on a federal wire fraud charge on Oct. 20.
That arrest is prompting calls for an accounting of how all CARES act money has been, and is being, distributed and spent.
State Senator Kevin Kelly is among those looking for clarity, and joins CT ’21 this weekend.
