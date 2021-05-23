(WFSB) -- This week, the Democrat-dominated United States House of Representatives passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Whether that bill will make it through the Senate is an unknown at this time.
Last week, Representative Liz Cheney lost her leadership role in the House after taking on former President Donald Trump.
While many Republicans remain loyal to the former president and the party, not all Republicans are on board with the GOP as it exists now.
Among them are Town Councilman Lee Gold, of West Hartford, and Town Councilman Chip Beckett, of Glastonbury.
They joined CT ’21 on Sunday to discuss why they’ve left the party.
