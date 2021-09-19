(WFSB) - The NFL season is officially underway. It opened on the Sept. 9.
The hope on the part of the state was that legalized sports betting would start at the same time here in connecticut. But there are still some details that had to be worked out.
When will Connecticut sports fans be able to legally place their online bets?
Paul Mounds is Gov. Ned Lamont's chief of staff and part of the team that worked on bringing sports betting to our state.
He said it'll happen Oct. 7.
