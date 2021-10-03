(WFSB) -- October is here, and there has been some speculation that this month or next, coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer could be approved and available for children ages 5 to 11.
Will they get them?
A survey by Gallup published last Tuesday finds 55 percent of parents polled would have their children get the vaccination if and when it becomes available.
On CT ’21 Sunday morning, we’re hearing from Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu. He is associate professor of medicine at Yale. He's also the principal investigator for clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics to fight COVID-19.
