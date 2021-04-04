The state's Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe and Dr. Deirdre Gifford, commissioner of the CT Dept. of Public Health, discuss the state's vaccine rollout.

(WFSB) -- Connecticut is making big moves toward normalcy, opening up vaccine eligibility to everyone over the age of 16.

This past Thursday, one year and 24 days after COVID-19 first officially showed up in Connecticut, all residents over the age of 16 years old became eligible to receive vaccinations.

This group included more than one million people.

The state's Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe and Dr. Deirdre Gifford, commissioner of the CT Dept. of Public Health, joined CT ’21 on Sunday to talk about the state's vaccine rollout.

