(WFSB) -- The push to get Connecticut vaccinated is picking up speed, as more vaccines are set to arrive, and more people are now eligible to get them.
When the pandemic was in its early days, Community Health Centers jumped in to run mass COVID-19 testing sites.
While that's still happening, the push now is on vaccinations.
As of Friday, another 400,000-plus people became eligible to get them, and the doses are now coming in quickly, as vaccine production picks up significantly.
Mark Masselli, CEO of Community Health Center Inc., joins CT ’21 Sunday morning.
