(WFSB) -- The CT ‘21 interview that has gotten the most views on the WFSB YouTube channel is one with a man named Michael Panicello back in April.
It's been clicked on so often; the ratings are out of this world.
Panicello is the state director of a group known as "MUFON" - The Mutual UFO Network.
The interview, recorded ahead of the expected release of reports from some government investigations into UFO sightings, has been viewed over 285,000 times.
