(WFSB) -- It’s been a busy week on the COVID vaccine front.
This week, a new group of Connecticut residents became eligible to get their vaccines.
Also, Johnson & Johnson delivered its first shipments to Connecticut, and a partnership to make even more of the vaccine doses was forged with Merck.
Additionally this week, the president said all adults would have access to COVID vaccines by the end of May.
Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeff Flaks joins CT ’21 to discuss the new vaccine site at Xfinity Theatre.
