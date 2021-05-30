(WFSB) -- The man who created JetBlue launched a new airline last week called Breeze Airways.
It’s offering inexpensive non-stop flights out of Bradley International Airport.
The newly founded carrier will offer four nonstop destinations this summer to Charleston, Columbus, OH, Norfolk, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA.
Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman joined CT ’21 this Sunday.
