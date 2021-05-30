Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman joined CT ’21 this Sunday.

(WFSB) -- The man who created JetBlue launched a new airline last week called Breeze Airways.

It’s offering inexpensive non-stop flights out of Bradley International Airport.

The newly founded carrier will offer four nonstop destinations this summer to Charleston, Columbus, OH, Norfolk, VA, and Pittsburgh, PA.

