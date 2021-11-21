New Haven's new police chief, Renee Dominguez, talks about officially being named as the Elm City's top cop.

CT '21

(WFSB) - New Haven has a new top cop.

Newly appointed New Haven police Chief Renee Dominguez spoke with Eric Parker on CT '21 about becoming the Elm City's first female police chief.

Dominguez was officially appointed on Nov. 10.

