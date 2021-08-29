In this weekend’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21, we’re hearing from those who are supporting families of those who gave their lives in service to the community.

Joining CT ’21 this weekend are Andy Walker, Gregg Swanson and Waterford Police Officer Troy Gelinas.

They are participating in the 2021 Tour de Force memorial ride, a ride that was started after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

