(WFSB) -- This week, an advisory panel for the CDC will meet to consider endorsing making Pfizer’s COVID vaccine available to children, ages 5 through 11.
If that endorsement comes and the CDC director signs off on it, vaccines will open up to that age group quickly.
There are nearly 300,000 kids in that age range in the state, and we know parents still have questions.
On CT ’21 this weekend is Dr. Jody Terranova, who is a pediatrician and president of the Connecticut chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
(1) comment
"We know they're safe and effective". Also here's your fourth shot this year, don't worry if your heart swells a little that means it's working. Trust us.
https://mobile.twitter.com/TalkMullins/status/1453899160227393540
