(WFSB) -- Among those weighing in on legalization of recreational marijuana is the Connecticut Police Chiefs’ Association.
The group has formally opposed Senate Bill 888 that would legalize and regulate the adult use of cannabis. The major concern from the CPCA is they say they currently have no way to identify someone is impaired from marijuana while driving. There's no test.
At the same time, James Rovella, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, in consultation with a number of experts on his staff, is in favor of the bill.
In a letter to the state's Senate Judiciary Committee, he said in a statement “We support the governor's bill as it protects the public health and public safety of our citizens. It is important to realize that some form of legalized cannabis is already available in states near and bordering Connecticut, including in New Jersey, which legalized adult-use cannabis earlier this week. This means cannabis is already among us and law enforcement is dealing with it and expending resources on it.”
He goes on to say “With that being said, this bill's full support for law enforcement training and testing of impaired driving is one of the important reasons I stand behind it. Gov. Lamont’s proposed budget provides over $1 million in fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 to increase the number of troopers certified as drug recognition experts and trained in the advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement program.”
CT ’21 did invite the commissioner join the show but he declined through a spokesperson.
Wallingford Police Chief William Wright, who also sits on the Connecticut Police Chiefs’ Association, joins CT ’21 on Sunday.
A public hearing on the Senate Bill 888 – An Act Responsibly And Equitably Regulating Adult-use Cannabis – was held on February 26, 2021. Those for and against legalizing the recreational use of marijuana offered their opinions on the issue. To watch it, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.