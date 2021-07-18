(WFSB) – People are scared and frustrated with the uptick being seen in cars being broken into, or straight-up stolen.
They don't understand how so many car thefts are happening, with few repercussions for the juveniles behind the crimes, and these are serious crimes.
Recently, a man died in New Britain after he was hit by a stolen car.
Then, a woman was nearly shot when she shouted at people trying to break into her car in Glastonbury.
Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about the limitations in what law enforcement can do about these crimes.
