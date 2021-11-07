(WFSB) -- The election hasn't been officially decided in West Haven, as a tight race between incumbent Mayor Nancy Rossi and Republican challenger Barry Cohen heads to a recount on Sunday.
That race is one of several that drew voters to the polls in large numbers this 'off' election year.
To talk about the races and what the outcomes might mean for the future, Connecticut’s Democratic Party Chair Nancy Dinardo and Republican Party Chair Ben Proto, join CT ’21 this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.