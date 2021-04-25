(WFSB) -- It’ll be May in one week, and that’s when everything starts greening up again.
Before you bust out your lawn mower to trim your lawn, think of the bees.
Pollinator groups across the state are hoping you'll consider letting it grow and joining the #nomowmay effort.
To get some insight into why, CT ‘21’s Sunday Spotlight features Kimberly Stoner. She is an agricultural scientist and bee expert with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
