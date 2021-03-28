(WFSB) -- A murderous rampage at a Colorado grocery store leaves 10 dead, the killer using a semi-automatic weapon.
In the aftermath, there are calls for stricter gun laws, but can they realistically be enacted, even with a Democrat in the White House and a Democratic majority in the House and Senate?
This same question was asked a week prior when eight people were killed in Atlanta.
Gun control advocates have ideas on what to do, but those opposed cite their second amendment rights to "keep and bear arms.”
On CT ’21 Sunday morning, Eric Parker speaks with Dr. Ian Ayres, Yale professor and author of the new book "Weapon of Choice: Fighting Gun Violence While Respecting Gun Rights.”
