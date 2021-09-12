(WFSB) -- One week ago, following UConn’s 38 to 28 loss to Holy cross and a 45 to 0 loss to Fresno State a week earlier, head football coach Randy Edsall announced his decision to retire at the end of the year.
By Monday, that timetable changed, with Edsall leaving his coaching duties immediately, while staying on as a consultant at his contracted pay rate instead.
To give some insight this weekend on CT ’21 is Channel 3 Sports Director Joe Zone, and Mike DiMauro, assistant sports director and columnist for The Day newspaper.
