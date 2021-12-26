(WFSB) – This weekend, CT ’21 is honoring some well-known people in the state who are ending long careers in the public eye this year.
Each day at 5:30 a.m., the national anthem would play. There'd be a short pause, and then Ray Dunaway would get to talking.
He's been behind the mic each weekday morning on WTIC-AM 1080 for the past 29 years.
He joins CT ’21 this Sunday.
