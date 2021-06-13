This weekend’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21 features Hartford Police Officer Jimmy Barrett, the city’s homeless outreach officer.

Barret is one of the key people behind a recent effort to provide bicycles to the city’s working homeless.

He joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about the effort.

