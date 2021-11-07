(WFSB) – This weekend, we’re remembering media legend Brad Davis, on CT ’21.
Davis went from television hosting and reporting to hosting his own radio show on WDRC, where he spent 43 years doing Morning Drive.
Gary Byron shared hosting duties with Davis in the months leading up to his retirement.
Channel 3’s Irene O’Connor was also a close friend.
Byron and O’Connor join CT ’21 on Sunday morning.
