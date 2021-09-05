(WFSB) -- On Saturday, our country will mark the 20 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nearly 3,000 people died that day.
Among them were 54-year-old insurance executive Richard Keane of Wethersfield. Husband of Judy. Father of Sean, Timothy, Heather, Patrick and Matthew.
Attorney Mark Brisman was just 34 years old when he lost his life at two World Trade Center. Husband of Juliette, he was also a dad to a 2-year-old and 4-year-old.
Peter Gay, 54, had just spent the weekend with his family in his home state of Massachusetts and boarded a plane to California for work, as he did regularly.
American Airlines flight 11 was the first plane to hit the trade center.
Peter Gay was the brother-in-law of Channel 3’s Bruce DePrest.
He joins CT ’21 this weekend, along with Judy Keane and Juliette Brisman Zuckerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.