(WFSB) -- Good news came out of the governor’s office last week, with the announcement that business restrictions will ease starting on Saturday.
The curfew on restaurants and other businesses will move from 11 p.m. to midnight, allowing, as Gov. Ned Lamont put it, for restaurants to possibly offer ‘second seatings.’
Outdoor restrictions are also being lifted. There will no longer be a limit on how many people can sit together at a table. There's currently an eight-person limit.
Patrons will also be able to enjoy an alcoholic drink without having to order food.
Then, on May 19, Lamont said “at that point, we’re going to essentially end all remaining business restrictions.”
The governor will leave it to the restaurants' discretion to know the CDC guidance and do what they can to keep people safe, with no mandates in place.
The curfew goes away, and there will no longer be limits on gathering sizes.
Joining CT ’21 this weekend to talk about the changes is Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, and Tim Cabral, one of the owners of "Ordinary New Haven,” a bar and restaurant located on Chapel Street.
