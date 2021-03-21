Jordan Dikergoros, owner of J Restaurant & Bar in Hartford, and Republican State Senator and Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne join CT ’21.

(WFSB) -- When indoor dining shut down, an executive order by the governor allowed service outdoors to expand to help keep restaurants running during the pandemic.

Many are wondering if that option will still exist once the pandemic winds down.

Jordan Dikergoros, owner of J Restaurant & Bar in Hartford, and Republican State Senator and Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne join CT ’21 to discuss this.

