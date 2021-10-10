(WFSB) – In this weekend’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21, we’re talking about the importance of a creating positive interactions between police and those on the spectrum.
Southern Connecticut State University’s Police Chief Joseph Dooley, and Dr. Kari Sassu, director of Strategic Initiatives at the Center of Excellence on Autism Spectrum Disorders at SCSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.