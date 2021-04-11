(WFSB) -- There's been a lot of national attention on voter rights after a controversial voting bill was signed into law in Georgia two weeks ago.
Democrats argue the law suppresses voter rights. Big businesses like Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola agree and are publicly condemning it. Major League Baseball is moving the all-star game out of Atlanta in protest.
This session, Connecticut lawmakers are moving to make changes to voting here that are much less controversial.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill joins CT ’21 to talk more about those proposed changes.
In response, one lawmaker is voicing opposition to one of the bills. She is Republican State Representative Gale Mastrofrancesco.
She represents the 80th House district, working for the residents of Southington and Wolcott.
