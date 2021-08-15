CT '21: Senator Blumenthal discusses infrastructure bill WFSB Staff Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about the infrastructure bill and what it means for folks living in Connecticut. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) – This week, the U.S. Senate passed an infrastructure bill. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about the bill and what it means for folks living in Connecticut. Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Connecticut Richard Blumenthal U.s. Senate Bill Infrastructure Legislation Senator Folks Locations Hartford County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Avon family on edge after pair of bears break into home Sharon Johnson, Andrew Masse Connecticut News Restaurants announces closures, kitchen limitations due to extreme heat Rob Polansky, Shawnte Passmore Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Lorin Richardson Connecticut News New Haven restaurant to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative COVID test for guests Kaitlyn Naples, Sharon Johnson, Erin Edwards Connecticut News Police release description of suspect who shot 15-year-old girl at Danbury Fair Mall Ashley RK Smith, Matthew Campbell, Ayah Galal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.