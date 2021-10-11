(WFSB) - Eric Parker, host of CT 21, spoke with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Governor Ned Lamont on the coronavirus pandemic.
The three discussed everything from mistakes made along the way to what we can expect in the future, as well as how long we could need COVID boosters and when we could see the end of the state mask mandate in schools.
“If we’re going to plan better for the future, we’re going to have to learn some of those lessons and sure up some of those weaknesses," Dr. Gottlieb tells us.
Both Dr. Gottlieb and Governor Lamont say one of the biggest weaknesses early on was COVID testing.
“Testing, as Scott said, we were flying blind for too long,” Lamont said.
Dr. Gottlieb explained the CDC controlled viral samples of COVID and academic labs didn’t have access to those samples, which meant they couldn’t develop their own tests.
"CDC didn’t share those samples, didn’t start sharing until the end of February. They also designed the initial test, and they didn’t share that design either," Dr. Gottlieb stated.
Another hot topic that was discussed, masks in schools.
Governor Lamont has a mask mandate right now for Connecticut schools.
“This Delta variant is a highly contagious variant. It’s very effective at finding pockets of vulnerability and the biggest pocket of vulnerability we have right now are children," explained Dr. Gottlieb.
He also added it’s important to put reasonable steps in place to avoid outbreaks and then start to peal them away as needed.
As for when we could see that mandate lifted..
“We are going to have childhood vaccines available in the next month or two and as they become wildly available, we’ll have to take another look at masks in schools," Lamont noted.
“I’m hopeful that by Thanksgiving or shortly thereafter, we’ll be through this Delta wave and on the back end of this prevalence will be much lower," said Dr. Gottlieb.
The three also discussed booster vaccines.
The former FDA commissioner says at least for a portion of the population, the COVID vaccine could be given out annually, at least until the virus is under control, but he also explains there is a possibility that the vaccine could change.
“If Delta becomes the dominant variant and future mutations are within that Delta lineage, meaning that future variants that start to emerge are Delta, but variations of Delta that partially escape the immunity that we’ve acquired either through vaccination or natural infection, you could well see a circumstance where we switch the vaccines over to a Delta variant vaccine," added Dr. Gottlieb.
The last topic tonight was a look to future pandemics.
Dr. Gottleib says he knows the state is doing a better job to prepare for the future and he thinks that’ll happen at a federal level as well.
He also said we’re going to have to be more active and get foreign intelligence services more engaged in monitoring for public health threats globally.
