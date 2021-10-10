(WFSB) – Last Monday was the deadline for state workers to either show proof of vaccination or to agree to weekly COVID testing in order to continue their employment.
As of Tuesday, about 1,200 workers, or 4 percent of all state employees, had yet to comply. Efforts have been underway to track down each employee in that group.
The state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe joins CT ’21 this weekend to give an update on the numbers and what happens next.
Also joining CT ’21 this weekend is Rob Baril, president of the SEIU 1199 Northeast, which is a union that represents state workers, as well as Jill Alsgaard, an ICU nurse with UConn Health and a member of University Professionals AFT Local 3837.
No mandate will be scientific nor with historical precedent unless it permits either proof of vaccination or proof of natural immunity. I'm vaccinated - I had not had a COVID exposure by the time the vaccine came out and preferred to get my exposure the safer way. But people who already have natural immunity have a stronger negative reaction to the vaccine, thus driving up reports of adverse effects unnecessarily, and putting themselves at risk, and studies have shown that natural immunity is not in any way inferior to vaccine-prompted antibodies.
Governor Lamont has been wise during this pandemic in several different ways, even holding to vitally important changes such as his age-based vaccine rollout when neighboring states criticized him for it. It's time for him to lead the nation again and do things the best way.
