(WFSB) -- In this week’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21, it’s all things summer.
It’s four weeks away, and already with the spring warm-up, Connecticut’s state parks are filling up fast.
Last year at this time, there were COVID limitations in place.
On CT ’21 Sunday morning, the state’s Department of Energy & Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes shares more on what has changed this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.