The state of Connecticut is about to move $1.6 billion into the state pension system.

On CT ’21 this Sunday, to talk about the ramifications of this significant deposit, is the comptroller for the state of Connecticut, Kevin Lembo.

Elad
Elad

Does that $1.6 billion get dumped into the stock market tomorrow morning? Or does it go into the bond market at 1% annual interest with inflation running about 5%?

Elad
Elad

Yes this is an exciting story. A graphic with $1,600,000.00 would be startle some of us. Do I have that number correct?

Elad
Elad

It is difficult to share my thinking when your web site cuts me off so quickly. If there are few well thought through comments here, that might be the reason.

