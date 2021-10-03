CT '21: State prepares to move $1.6 billion into pension system WFSB Staff Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The state of Connecticut is about to move $1.6 billion into the state pension system. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) -- The state of Connecticut is about to move $1.6 billion into the state pension system. On CT ’21 this Sunday, to talk about the ramifications of this significant deposit, is the comptroller for the state of Connecticut, Kevin Lembo. Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Connecticut State Kevin Lembo Pension Comptroller Deposit Ramification Locations Connecticut Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments Elad Oct 3, 2021 9:40am Does that $1.6 billion get dumped into the stock market tomorrow morning? Or does it go into the bond market at 1% annual interest with inflation running about 5%? Report Add Reply Elad Oct 3, 2021 9:37am Yes this is an exciting story. A graphic with $1,600,000.00 would be startle some of us. Do I have that number correct? Report Add Reply Elad Oct 3, 2021 9:34am It is difficult to share my thinking when your web site cuts me off so quickly. If there are few well thought through comments here, that might be the reason. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Wallingford teacher placed on unpaid leave for not adhering to district's COVID-19 policies Patricia Del Rio, Andrew Masse Connecticut News New seat belt law goes into effect on Friday Rob Polansky Connecticut News Man who stabbed teen to death in Waterbury has mental illnesses Kaitlyn Naples, Erin Edwards, Ayah Galal, Dennis Valera Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Scot Haney Connecticut News Weaver High School freshman killed in latest Hartford shooting Rob Polansky, Ayah Galal, Mike Savino
(3) comments
Does that $1.6 billion get dumped into the stock market tomorrow morning? Or does it go into the bond market at 1% annual interest with inflation running about 5%?
Yes this is an exciting story. A graphic with $1,600,000.00 would be startle some of us. Do I have that number correct?
It is difficult to share my thinking when your web site cuts me off so quickly. If there are few well thought through comments here, that might be the reason.
