(WFSB) -- Executive order 7 was issued March 10, 2020 in Connecticut.
It was the first time Gov. Ned Lamont took formal action because of the pandemic, issuing restrictions that included limiting the number of people allowed at events and venues to no more than 250.
As we know, over the following months, those restrictions tightened.
This coming Wednesday, most are going away.
On CT ’21 this morning, the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe weighed in on what’s set to happen May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.