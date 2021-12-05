(WFSB) -- The news started trickling out Thanksgiving night. A new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa.
By the next day, black Friday, the World Health Organization gave the variant a name, omicron, and had designated it as a variant of concern.
By this past Wednesday, the first U.S. case had been identified in California.
On Sunday morning, the state’s commissioner of the Dept. of Public Health Dr. Manisha Juthani, joins CT ’21.
