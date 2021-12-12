(WFSB) – Hamden High School shut down schools early last week after threats surfaced.
In reopening, it went so far as to bring in wands to scan students to make sure they enter unarmed.
In New Haven, there were reports of threats at seven schools, some so concerning that classes were dismissed.
In Norwich, items that looked like guns were discovered.
There were other schools with similar issues over the week.
Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker joins CT ’21 on Sunday to talk about what’s happening, and what’s being done about it.
