(WFSB) -- The executive order that put an eviction moratorium in place amid the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire this month.
The order, put in place by Gov. Ned Lamont, ends on June 30.
Connecticut’s Dept. of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about what this means for tenants and landlords.
