(WFSB) - The twelfth annual Analeh Toy Drive is underway.
You can drop off toys today starting at noon or you can make a donation online.
Ana Alfaro, the toy drive's founder, and Barbara Damon, president and CEO of the Prudence Crandall Center in New Britain, sat down with Eric Parker to talk about this important effort.
