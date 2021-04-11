(WFSB) -- In the CT ’21 Sunday Spotlight this weekend we’re featuring Rodney Smith Jr.
He's the man who founded the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service.
The purpose is to get boys and girls to mow the lawns of people in their communities who could use free help, for whatever reason.
Last week, Smith, who has visited Connecticut multiple times, returned to the state to honor a young man in Oakdale who just finished the '50-yard challenge.’
For more information about his cause, click here.
