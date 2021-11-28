High school English teacher and cross country coach Jim McCaffrey talks about living with the loss of his 6-year-old daughter and surviving his own battle with lung cancer.

(WFSB) - A local teacher tackled a marathon in the wake of hardships.

McCaffrey recently completed the New York City Marathon.

