(WFSB) -- In the CT ‘21 Sunday Spotlight, we’re learning more about UFOs, also called UAPs, which stands for “unidentified aerial phenomenon."
A report from multiple U.S. intelligence agencies is due out in the next couple of months.
Navy intelligence, the FBI and the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force are expected to release a report by June documenting sightings that don't really have explanations.
Joining CT ’21 on Sunday is Michael Panicello, the state director of a group called Mufon, the Connecticut Mutual UFO Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.