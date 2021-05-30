(WFSB) -- In this weekend’s CT ’21 Sunday Spotlight, we’re talking about Memorial Day.
It's a day with significant meaning that often gets lost in the start-of-summer celebrations, the picnics, the barbecues and the beach days.
On CT ’21 this Sunday, Sergeant First Class Michael Finnegan offers a reminder about the true meaning of the day.
He is the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Connecticut Army National Guard Casualty Operations and Military Funeral Honors Teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.