(WFSB) – In this week’s CT ’21 Sunday Spotlight, we’re talking about toys.
Will you have trouble finding them this holiday season?
You may have heard reports that COVID is impacting both toy manufacturing and shipping.
What does that mean to Connecticut’s toy sellers?
Amato's Toy and Hobby in Middletown has been around for over 80 years.
Necker's opened in 1948 in Simsbury. It started as a landscape and gardening center that eventually also sold toys and bikes. It's now called Necker's Toyland.
The daughters of the original owners are now in charge of the businesses.
Diane Gervais, of Amato's Toy and Hobby in Middletown, and Deb Necker, of Necker's Toyland in Simsbury, join CT ’21 this weekend.
