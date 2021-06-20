(WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship kicks off this week at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
The TPC was one of the first courses the country to host a PGA tournament last summer after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of earlier events.
While there was golf in Cromwell, it was definitely not a normal year.
This year gets us closer to normal.
To talk about the upcoming tournament, Nathan Grube, tournament director of the Travelers Championship, joins CT ’21 this weekend.
