Jennifer Rizzotti, the UConn women's basketball superstar, is now an Olympic medalist, winning gold in Tokyo as assistant coach of USA basketball.

(WFSB) -- She's played basketball, she's coached basketball, and now she's the president of a basketball operation. Oh, and she just won a gold medal.

In April, she was named president of the Connecticut Sun organization.

Rizzotti joins CT ’21 for the Sunday Spotlight.

