(WFSB) -- She's played basketball, she's coached basketball, and now she's the president of a basketball operation. Oh, and she just won a gold medal.
Jennifer Rizzotti, the UConn women's basketball superstar, is now an Olympic medalist, winning gold in Tokyo as assistant coach of USA basketball.
In April, she was named president of the Connecticut Sun organization.
Rizzotti joins CT ’21 for the Sunday Spotlight.
